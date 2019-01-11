Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bruce Ninnis has been found safe and well.
Bruce Ninnis has been found safe and well.
News

Camper found after five days in bush

11th Jan 2019 4:16 PM

WORRIED family members of a seasoned camper who failed to call home on Monday received good news today when Bruce Ninnis, 55, was located safe and well.

The Oakleigh South man went camping at Woods Point, on the Goulburn River, 180km northeast of Melbourne. He was meant to call home daily, but family members could not contact him.

Police said the failure to call home was out of character and circulated information about his last known whereabouts.

But on Friday, uniformed police found Mr Ninnis at Jamieson, more than an hour north of Woods Point.

Mansfield Police officers said Mr Ninnis was in good health and uninjured when they located him at a campground.

He was transported to Mansfield where he was reunited with family members, evidently unaware of the large-scale search that had started days earlier.

camper editors picks missing person victorian

Top Stories

    Clarence youth steal the show for Dolly

    Clarence youth steal the show for Dolly

    News WATCH: Preschoolers steal the show during Speak Up tour

    230 cannabis plants found by Police

    230 cannabis plants found by Police

    Crime Man changed over alleged cultivation of cannabis plants.

    LOST DOG: 'Bring Koda home'

    LOST DOG: 'Bring Koda home'

    News Woman's plea for lost dog to be returned gains nationwide attention

    When you gonna slow that Mustang down?

    premium_icon When you gonna slow that Mustang down?

    News Caught behind the wheel after having his licence suspended

    Local Partners