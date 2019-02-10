Heartless scammers dupe pensioner out of $377k

A VICTORIAN man says he has been left destitute after being stripped of $377,000 in an elaborate romance scam.

The devastated widower said he was duped into handing over the money in several instalments after a group supposedly working for a dating agency promised a bride-to-be.

"I think they are animals. They have left me destitute. It was my life savings and now I try to get by on a pension," the retiree, who asked not to be identified, said.

Matched with a prospective partner, he spoke with her on the phone a handful of times and met her once at his home.

Over a year, he was convinced to pay mainly in cash for what he thought was for membership fees, an engagement ring, marriage costs and his future wife's legal battle to access land and property in Thailand worth up to $2 million.

He said women claiming to be a consultant and office manager collected payments, including cash drops at Melbourne Airport and outside a bank branch.

The 69-year-old believed the group, who used false names and were thought to be based in Queensland, had ripped off several victims across Australia.

Victorian and interstate police had investigated, he said. He also alerted Consumer Affairs Victoria.

He is speaking out in the lead-up to Valentine's Day to warn others of potential scams.

The man said he was trying to rebuild after losing his wife of 35 years when he took the plunge to find new love.

"It was stupid but I was very vulnerable. I was lonely at the time and was feeling very low. I thought there was a connection.

"She seemed to be a nice lady and I thought I was helping her out and instead these ladies were helping themselves to my money. It's a lot easier than robbing a bank."

He made a final payment in mid-2017 before going to authorities.

Consumer Affairs Minister Marlene Kairouz said scammers often targeted people via dating websites and apps or social media and emails.

Once establishing trust, they asked for money, gifts or credit card details, often under the pretence of an emergency such as injury or illness, or to book flights to meet up.

Australians reported more than $24 million in dating and romance scam losses last year.