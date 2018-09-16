Scary scenes as Aussie floored by beamer

Cameron White crumpled to the ground after being hit with a Billy Stanlake beamer.

FORMER Australian batsman Cameron White was hit with a vicious Billy Stanlake beamer in the first JLT Cup match in Townsville.

Queensland's Stanlake, who can hit speeds of up to 150km/h, had a bad case of early season rust, going for 20 runs off his first two overs.

White, representing Victoria, had only faced four balls before Stanlake's beamer struck him in the shoulder.

The cricket.com.au commentators were worried about the blow, initially thinking it hit White in the helmet or throat.

"It just slipped out of his hand, Billy Stanlake, and Cameron White has copped it," the commentator said. "It was certainly dangerous."

Doctors cleared White but the ball seemed to rattle the 35-year-old, who wasn't able to kick on.

White struggled after the blow, limping to 10 off 35 balls before being caught by Chris Lynn after top edging a pull shot off Jack Wildermuth.

Stanlake improved from there to have 1-29 off six overs.

Victoria were languishing at 4-66 when White was dismissed but a big partnership from Glenn Maxwell (80) and Nic Maddinson (68) stabilised the innings with a 101-run partnership.

After Maxwell's wicket, there was a late slide before the Victorians were eventually bowled out for 240.

It's a good response from Maxwell who was told to score more centuries if he wants to be selected for the Australian team but again falling short of the triple figures.

Maxwell was snubbed by selectors last week, who named a Test squad to play Pakistan in the UAE.