Joe Bowditch rides Viddora to victory in the Moir Stakes. Pic: Getty Images
Horses

In-form Viddora can repeat Perth glory

by LEO SCHLINK
25th Nov 2018 4:55 PM

LLOYD Kennewell believes Viddora is in similar form to last year as the mare attempts to join a select band of multiple Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes winners.

Viddora will work at Ascot on Monday under regular race rider Joe Bowditch as the pair bids to join Buffering, Ortensia and Hardrada as dual winners of the $1 million sprint since the turn of the century.

No horse has been able to win WA's premier sprint in successive editions since Hardrada in 2002-03.

Caulfield-based Kennewell is upbeat about Viddora's chances.

""Everything is progressing well," Kennewell said. "She's been going really well.

"She'll gallop at Ascot tomorrow and then we'll tick off the days until Saturday."

Viddora, dominant winner last year, is a $3 Ladbrokes favourite ahead of acceptances on Wednesday.

Viddora after winning the Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley on September 28. Pic: Getty Images
Despite her short quote, Kennewell is wary of what might unfold at the weekend.

"Go into a Group1, everything needs to go to according to plan," he said.

"They don't give them away. There's still a fair bit to unfold.

"But if she runs as well as she did last year, she's going to be hard to beat."

Viddora could head a quality entry of Victorian-trained runners.

Peter Gelagotis has nominated Malaguerra, while Darren Weir has Voodoo Lad in the mix.

Weir's Peaceful State is likely to return home after finishing last in Saturday's Railway Stakes.

Weir's assistant Jarrod McLean said the four-year-old was well below his best and seemingly struggled with the travel to Perth.

Iconoclasm, eighth in the Railway, will press onto the Kingstown Town Classic on December 8 and clash with McLean's Trap For Fools.

McLean said Junipal, sixth in the WA Guineas, was also likely to run on Kingston Town Classic day in a three-year-old race.

