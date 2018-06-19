Menu
Truck rolled back onto wheels
News

VIDEO: B-double truck hauled back onto its wheels

Bill North
by
19th Jun 2018 11:41 AM

VISION of the truck involved in a crash at Ulmarra being rolled back onto its wheels is spectacular in itself.

ORIGINAL STORY: Truck crash at notorious corner on Pacific Highway

Just before 9.30pm on Monday night a northbound b-double truck continued straight at a notorious corner near the King St intersection on the southern outskirts of the Clarence Valley village and ploughed into a property fence.

Emergency services and Roads and Maritime attended the scene and according to witnesses the driver was taken to hospital.

The truck knocked over two power poles and as a result parts of the Clarence Valley experienced blackouts including Ulmarra and Tucabia.

The Pacific Highway was closed in both directions for up to eight hours with motorists diverted via the Summerland Way until early this morning.

The vehicle recovery took place just after 5am with a heavy tow truck on scene.

Another truck was brought to the scene to take away the b-double's contents which spilled into the impacted property.

