Blasts to close Gwydir Highway again

RMS carrying out controlled blasts on tGwydir Hwy 20km west of Grafton.
RMS carrying out controlled blasts on tGwydir Hwy 20km west of Grafton. RMS

MOTORISTS are reminded of changed traffic conditions on the Gwydir Highway 20m west of Grafton this Sunday and next Wednesday.

Roads and Maritime Services is carrying out safety improvement work which involves three controlled blasts to remove 2000 cubic metres of sandstone rock.

The highway will be closed at this location for up to three hours at a time while the blasts take place and the rock is cleared from the road.

The remaining two controlled blasts will be carried out on Sunday, December 3 from 11am and Wednesday, December 6 from 10am, weather permitting.

Electronic messaging signs will advise motorists of the blast timings and changed traffic conditions.

RMS thanks the community for its patience while this important work is carried out.

More information about the project is available at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/gwydir.

For the latest traffic information call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com

Topics:  blasting gwydir highway rms

Grafton Daily Examiner
