Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Water main burst
News

VIDEO: Burst main shoots water into the sky

Liana Turner
by
11th Jan 2019 7:00 AM

A DAMAGED 300mm water main sent large volumes of water shooting into the air at Ewingsdale yesterday.

Rous County Council chairman Keith Williams said an air valve, the only part of the pipe that sits above the ground, was struck by a slasher or ride-on mower about 11am.

He said the person who hit the valve reported the damage.

Mr Williams said Rous County Council crews were called to the site, on a Bay Vista Drive property.

They replaced the valve and flushed it out.

He said the main moves water to a reservoir that supplies Brunswick Heads and Ocean Shores, but domestic supply was not cut off at any time.

It's not clear how much water was lost in the almost five hours the pipe valve was damaged, but Mr Williams said it had a significant capacity.

"That's a big main," he said.

"It's a big pipe that carries a lot of pressure."

Mr Williams said he was pleased they were able to resolve the issue.

Nearby resident Susanna Evington said she first thought it was a fire when she saw the water blast in the distance.

"Then I realised it must be water, and an awful lot of it," she said.

Ms Evington captured a number of videos of the water spout.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley's most expensive homes of 2018

    premium_icon Clarence Valley's most expensive homes of 2018

    News Sydney market might be heading down but not so in our neck of the woods

    Why we need a national White Privilege Day

    premium_icon Why we need a national White Privilege Day

    Opinion It benefits the majority of Australians so why not celebrate it

    Baxter won't be stumped by SCG challenge

    premium_icon Baxter won't be stumped by SCG challenge

    Cricket CLARENCE River umpire to take on Regional Bash decider.

    Local Partners