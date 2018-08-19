VIDEO: Bushfire threatens juvenile justice centre

DEBRIS which caught alight from a grassfire on a Swallow Rd, South Grafton property put adjacent Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre under immediate threat on Sunday.

The uncontrolled blaze was well alight and had crossed into the Acmena grounds when the first fire crews arrived at the scene at about 1.20pm.

"South Grafton pumper along with Grafton pumper and hazmat tanker, Urunga hazmat, Sawtell hazmat and Woolgoolga hazmat responded just after 1pm today, to this bushfire in Swallow Road, South Grafton," Fire and Rescue NSW South Grafton posted on its Facebook page.

"Grass and logs were well alight on arrival. Pumper trucks left after a few hours, but the hazmat tankers could be there for some time."

The blaze was brought under control with no visible damage to buildings, with several fire trucks still in attendance at 5.45pm.

Debris well alight on a Swallow Rd, South Grafton property adjacent to Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre at 1.20pm on Sunday, 19th August, 2018. Bill North