VIDEO: Children seas-the-day with sandcastles

CHILDREN utilised their buckets and spades in a race against time at the Rotary Club of Yamba's Annual Family Fun Day sand modelling competition on Saturday.

Teams competed against each other and made their own sand modelling design with sharks, boats, octopus and many other creative designs making an appearance.

Sandologist Steve Machel was on Main beach from 6am, to create his intricate sandcastle with an elephant on its back, and later offered useful tips to the competitors.