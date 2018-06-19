Menu
VIDEO: Dramatic vision of Ulmarra truck crash

Jenna Thompson
by
19th Jun 2018 10:00 AM
INCREDIBLE footage has emerged of the truck that crashed at Ulmarra last night.

A nearby resident captured the event on a security camera. The footage shows a B-double truck entering the frame then leaving the road and tipping onto its side before exiting the frame. The footage ends with a flash.

At approximately 9.45pm Monday night, the B-double crashed near King St, Ulmarra, impacting northbound traffic.

By approximately 5am, the truck was removed from the collision site while clean-up crews continued to clear the debris and rubbish left in the aftermath.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution while travelling in the area.

