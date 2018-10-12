Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car has close shave on Warrego
Offbeat

VIDEO: Driver in close shave with truck on the Warrego

Alexia Austin
by
12th Oct 2018 10:20 AM

A TOOWOOMBA man has had a close brush with death, after a truck he was overtaking failed to spot him.

Mark Hills was on the Warrego Hwy travelling from Toowoomba to Brisbane on Tuesday when he decided to overtake two trucks driving in the slow lane.

Halfway through overtaking, the first truck started to cut into his lane.

Car has close call with truck on Warrego Hwy.
Car has close call with truck on Warrego Hwy. Contributed

"There was this truck ahead of him in his lane that was going very slow, and he changed lanes to pass it, almost hitting me," Mr Hills said of the incident.

"It was a bit scary, which is why I slammed on the brakes. I was just hoping that I wouldn't get rear ended in the process."

Mr Hills said the truck driver was oblivious to his presence. 

"I slowed down after that, and I don't remember seeing him again," he said.

Related Items

accident car close call dashcam footage editors picks truck warrego
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Motorcycle involved in Pacific Hwy crash

    BREAKING: Motorcycle involved in Pacific Hwy crash

    Breaking UPDATE: Two ambulance vehicles, two tow trucks and multiple police currently on the scene.

    • 12th Oct 2018 9:40 AM
    No 'gun nation' plan for Clarence, says Cansdell

    premium_icon No 'gun nation' plan for Clarence, says Cansdell

    Politics 'I won't be telling anyone who to preference'

    • 12th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    Units approved despite height breach

    premium_icon Units approved despite height breach

    Council News Plans to revamp the Convent Hotel property

    Vicki's 'gift of life' a medical first

    premium_icon Vicki's 'gift of life' a medical first

    News Organ donation helps family grieve loss

    Local Partners