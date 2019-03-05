Environmental protest ended this morning

LOCKED ON: The Channon resident, botanist and activist Nan Nicholson (right) with other protestors at the Gibberagee State Forest near Whiporie on Monday.

Update 10.45am Thursday: A GROUP of protesters who locked themselves to machinery on Monday morning have left the site at Gibberagee State Forest, 6km east of Whiporie.

The group held the three-day action to demand the NSW Forestry Corporation and the Environmental Protection Authority to protect koala use areas.

The group broke the news this morning via social media.

"Good morning crew. Action has stopped in the forest. We've left this guy at the helm! Forestry Corporation have said they will do koala surveys previously, we are working on they will stand by they're (sic) word this time," they posted on the Passionate Planet Protectors Facebook page.

The post also requested supporters to contact Premier Gladys Berejiklian and opposition leader Michael Daley regarding logging in koala areas.

"Please share the word and spread the love of the forests far and wide. Amazing that we have reached over 100 000 people on this page alone in 48 hours! Thank you!"

Original story: THE Forestry Corporation of NSW has confirmed logging at the Gibberagee site near Whiporie has been stopped due to a number of protesters being locked on to machinery since Monday, affecting a family business operating the site.

The protesters want the Corporation, the EPA and the NSW Government to ensure koalas are pre-surveyed before logging to ensure no koalas are affected by the activity.

A spokeswomen for corporation confirmed the forest is closed to the public as it is an active worksite.

"Due to concerns for safety, the local contractor, who is a small family business, is not currently working on site as people are on and around his heavy machinery," she said.

"Timber from this operation is due to be delivered to local timber mills.

"Our staff attended the site this morning for a short time and Forestry Corporation continues to monitor the situation."

The Corporation also said the Gibberagee operation was being undertaken in accordance with the rules for forestry in NSW.

"Concerns raised with the EPA as the regulator are being investigated and Forestry Corporation is cooperating with the EPA as they look to ensure the rules are being complied with," the spokeswoman said.

"Gibberagee is a re-growth forest with a long history of timber harvesting.

"During the operation, our staff work to identify and protect koala feed trees and the habitat of other species. After harvesting, this area of the forest will be re-grown again."

At the logging site, botanist and activist Nanette Nicholson, was getting ready to leave the area and allow other protesters to take on the action.

The resident of The Channon, who was an integral part of the Terania Creek action in the late 1970s, said the lock-on action at Whiporie was successful.

"We don't actually like locking on, who does? But we are just incensed that the koala checking is not being done as required by law," she said.

"Nobody believes one particular action win any battles, we are not innocents, but we are trying to bring attention to the continuing illegal logging."

Nan Nicholson at Gibberagee Lock On: The Channon resident, botanist and activist Nanette Nicholson prepares to spend the first night (Monday) at Gibberagee State Forest as part of a lock on protest to ensure forests are checked for koalas before logging activities start.