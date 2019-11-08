VIDEO: Inside out of control bush fire emergency

SCENES of armageddon unfold in this incredible video released by the NSW Rural Fire Service of firefighters confronted with a dangerous bush fire on the NSW North Coat.

The Warringah / Pittwater Headquarters Rural Fire Bridade, based on Sydney's Northern Beaches, met the Hillville bush fire at Rainbow Flat near Taree head on.

"This Afternoon, four Warringah HQ members responded north to assist the Mid Coast District with the current fire emergency," a spokesperson said. "This video shows our Captain and Senior Deputy Captain leading the crew into Holdens Lane, Rainbow Flat, and shows just how bad the fire situation currently is."

Footage released by NSW Rural Fire Service of firefighters confronted with a dangerous bush fire on the NSW North Coast. NSW RFS

Please visit Fires Near Me to keep up to date with the emergency situation.