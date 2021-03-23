Menu
Login
Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens March 22 2021
Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens March 22 2021
Crime

VIDEO: Man dead after suffering alleged stab wound to chest

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
23rd Mar 2021 11:48 AM | Updated: 12:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton detectives are investigating the circumstances of a man's death at Norman Gardens on Monday, where he allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at an address in Cypress Avenue just after midday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police saw the 51-year-old man had allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

A crime scene was declared, and police commenced investigations.

A 48-year-old woman, also from Norman Gardens, is assisting police with their inquiries.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens March 22 2021
Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens March 22 2021

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100543900.

rockhampton police sudden death tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major flooding expected for the Clarence

        Major flooding expected for the Clarence

        Community Authorities have warned of potential major flooding in the Clarence Valley region

        • 23rd Mar 2021 1:00 PM
        Full list of Valley roads impacted by big wet

        Full list of Valley roads impacted by big wet

        Community With plenty more wet weather predicted for the remainder of the week, authorities...

        Orara River flooding worsens as photos show rapid rise

        Premium Content Orara River flooding worsens as photos show rapid rise

        News Incredible before and after interactive shows extent of flooding around Glenreagh.

        Get ready as weather systems merge

        Get ready as weather systems merge

        Weather Towns may become isolated and people are being asked to prepare for possible...