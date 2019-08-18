Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

WATCH: Massive croc caught munching

by TESS IKONOMOU
18th Aug 2019 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN EAGLE-EYED Townsville aviation student made a surprising find while flying her helicopter over Cape Cleveland today.

Townsville Helicopters pilot and flying instructor Sam Arnold said he was flying alongside student Danielle Moy when she called him over the radio after spotting a massive crocodile stashing away a pig for a snack.

"She saw it … and I flew over it and took a video," he said.

"We were all pretty impressed actually that she managed to find it."

Mr Arnold said while it was not uncommon to see crocs while flying over that area, he hadn't seen a crocodile quite that big before.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Maclean farewells a man of the Clarence River

    premium_icon Maclean farewells a man of the Clarence River

    People and Places Lower Clarence community lay to rest a rowing legend beloved by all

    GALLERY: Maclean rise to challenge in tough conditions

    premium_icon GALLERY: Maclean rise to challenge in tough conditions

    News Temperatures soared as an epic battle unfolded at Wherrett Park.

    OUR SAY: Good bridge, but could be better

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Good bridge, but could be better

    Opinion The second crossing will be welcomed but there could be improvements

    Fancy yourself a dairy farmer?

    premium_icon Fancy yourself a dairy farmer?

    News Opportunity to take part in a Clarence Valley family business