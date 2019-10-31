Menu
LIKE ROYALTY: Molly and Brooke McClymont take their place on the Toast Espresso Jacaranda Festival throne on Jacaranda Thursday. Jenna Thompson
VIDEO: McClymonts return home for special Jacaranda Festival

Jarrard Potter
31st Oct 2019 11:00 AM
THEY may not officially be Jacaranda Queens, but Brooke and Molly McClymont were treated like royalty as they made their way through the packed streets of Grafton's CBD during Jacaranda Thursday.

For Molly, this year was her first Jacaranda Thursday in a decade, while for Brooke it was the first time she could share the festival with her daughter Tiggy.

"Just to be back home is pretty amazing, and it's pretty special too because I've brought my daughter and it's her first Jacaranda Festival ever so it's amazing," Brooke said.

"(Tiggy's) six so she is having the best time ever and she is hanging out with my dad and it's really nice to show her what we grew up with so it's kind of like going down memory lane for us with a mini version of myself."

The McClymonts will play a special One Acoustic Night at the Saraton Theatre in front of a strong home crowd tonight, and Molly said they were looking forward to playing some of their new songs, as well as plenty of their hits.

"The Saraton is a great venue and it's great that Grafton has a place for us to perform and for people to come to town everyone has a place to go to so we're really lucky Grafton has that space for us to perform at," she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

