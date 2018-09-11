Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

video of toddler playing with huge python
News

Toddler plays with massive python in shocking video

by Staff writer
11th Sep 2018 1:06 PM

SHOCKING footage has emerged of a toddler playing with a python outside his home.

It shows a boy coiled up in the beast and being dragged as it slithers away.

The child laughs and chases the snake unaware of the potential danger.

At one point the boy picks up the reptile's head and drops it on the ground.

The footage was taken on August 31 in East Java Province, Indonesia.

It's been viewed 40,000 times since it was uploaded on YouTube three days ago.

Concerned viewers expressed outrage that this could happen.

"That snake isn't patient. Its full. If that thing was hungry that boy would be dead," one viewer wrote.

Another responded: "lets see if they still be laughing when that python grab the boy by his leg and wraps him around suffocate him to death..!"

Others said the parents should face prosecution for child neglect.

"Those parents need locking up for allowing their kid to do this, it's absolutely shocking. Good job the snake is full, that child would be dead in a heartbeat. Disgusting!!"

Related Items

editors picks indonesia kids python snake

Top Stories

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    News ON NOVEMBER 30 last year, Daniel took his own life, and on the anniversary of his death, his mum Michele is asking everyone to wear their heart on their sleeve.

    • 11th Sep 2018 12:46 PM
    Trust to contribute to cost of Yamba roundabout

    Trust to contribute to cost of Yamba roundabout

    Council News Three things coming up at council

    50 years of 2hr parking in Grafton

    50 years of 2hr parking in Grafton

    Offbeat Today in history: 50 years since two-hour parking enforced

    My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    premium_icon My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    News WOMEN in violent relationships fear partners can track them.

    Local Partners