Video: Police Minister David Elliott’s heated exchange with P-plater

by Anna Caldwell
27th May 2020 8:01 AM
Video footage has revealed the heated exchange between police Minister David Elliott and a P-plater who he claims clipped his car before driving off last October.

Mr Elliott told The Daily Telegraph the driver, who has not been identified, called his wife, who can be heard in the exchange, a "c***" before the portion of the video captured on camera.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
At the time of the incident, in October last year, Mr Elliott claimed the P-plater had clipped his car driven off without stopping.

The video footage shows Mr Elliott and his wife telling the driver to "get out of the car".

The driver says: "Don't f***ing film me."

Mrs Elliott says: "Don't touch my phone. I'm filming you because you hit us and you didn't get out of your car.

The driver says: "I was in the middle of the lane buddy."

Mr Elliott and his wife reply: "You weren't."

The video David Elliot took of his stoush with the young driver.
The driver repeats: "I was in the middle of the f***ing lane, you came across on me."

Mr Elliott says: "We didn't."

Moving away from the car, Mr Elliott says: "You'll be getting a le... Can I have your licence? I'm formally asking you for your licence. You've hit my car and damaged it."

Mr Elliott has previously been fully cleared of wrongdoing in the October event, with police electing to take no further action after an independent review of the incident.

"An independent review into the circumstances of a minor collision involving the NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services in the Hills area last month has found the 'no further action' outcome of the initial investigation is appropriate," police said last year.

The driver's father claimed at the time Mr Elliott chased his son and grabbed his arm, which Mr Elliott has strongly denied.

The video does not show evidence of arm grabbing.

The video has been released under the NSW upper house's call for papers. 

