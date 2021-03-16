VIDEO: Police reveal details of fatal Brooms Head Road crash

Coffs/Clarence Police have used a media conference on Monday night’s fatal crash to again urge local drivers to be careful on roads that may be familiar to them.

Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman confirmed details of the crash near Taloumbi, on Brooms Head Road, where a 24-year-old man from Gulmarrad was killed.

Chief Inspector Gorman said the man was travelling from Brooms Head towards Gulmarrad when his car left the road and collided heavily with a tree.

Emergency services arrived to find the man trapped in the car, but he died from his injuries sustained in the collision.

Police examine the wreckage of a car where a 24yo man collided with a tree and was killed near Taloumbi

Chief Inspector Gorman said a crime scene was declared and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out overnight.

“Police are investigating and believe that speed may have been a factor in concern to the crash,” he said.

“We know that road is subject to a high degree of local wildlife, but there’s no information that suggests that this may be the case here.”

Chief Inspector Gorman said while the highest percentage of crashes in the area occurred on the Pacific Highway, a large number also took place on local roads with local people. He continued with a warning to all drivers, saying there was a misconception that just because they knew the road it was safe.

“I’d encourage people again, slow down,” he said.

“Just because you know and live on that road does not mean the conditions have not changed, doesn’t means something isn’t different from the last time you drove on it.

“Slow down, drive to the speed limit, take regular rests, do not drink and drive, and do not use your mobile phone while driving.”