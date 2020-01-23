Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six people were arrested following a raid on a property south of Grafton on Wednesday, 22nd January, 2019 which uncovered $17 million worth of marijuana.
Six people were arrested following a raid on a property south of Grafton on Wednesday, 22nd January, 2019 which uncovered $17 million worth of marijuana.
Crime

VIDEO: Police reveal how they busted major drug operation

Jarrard Potter
23rd Jan 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have dismantled a significant marijuana operation near Grafton, with an early morning raid saw officer seize $17 million worth of marijuana seized and arrest six people yesterday.

Drug and Firearms Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent John Watson said the sole purpose of the property was the cultivation of marijuana, and described the operation as "well established and well organised".

"The house has been under observation since November last year and the property was certainly there solely for the purpose of marijuana cultivation," Supt Watson said.

"The people there were all busy cultivating and harvesting their crop so they were quite surprised when police stormed (the property).

"When we stormed the premises more than 200kg of cannabis head, being the most potent part of the drug, was prepared and ready for transport away from the property.

"We're fortunate in that we've made this seizure and it's a significant seizure, more than 5200 plants and more than 200kg of cannabis head.

"Where it was destined I don't know at this point, but it's part of our ongoing investigation."

Photos
View Gallery

In November 2019, detectives from the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad established Strike Force Harthouse to investigate the cultivation of marijuana across NSW, with their inquiries uncovering a property near Grafton allegedly using 13 large industrial grow houses to cultivate marijuana.

Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators, with assistance from Coffs/Clarence Police District, the Rural Crime Prevention Team, Coffs Harbour Region Enforcement Squad, and the Dog Unit, arrested five men - aged 25, 41, 45, 48 and 53 - and a 46-year-old woman at a rural property at Kremnos, about 30km south of Grafton, about 7am on Wednesday.

A crime scene warrant was executed at the property where investigators seized about 5200 marijuana plants, with an estimated potential street value of $15.6 million, and about 200kg of marijuana head, with an estimated potential street value of $1.4 million.

After dismantling the large set-up, investigators also seized hydroponic, electrical, and lighting equipment, as well as chemicals.

The men and woman were all taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with cultivate prohibited plant (large commercial quantity), supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.

They were all refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Investigators are working with the Department of Home Affairs regarding the immigrant status of the group.

Anyone with information in relation to the cultivation and supply of cannabis is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence crime clarence police district coffs harbour local court drug raid marijuana bust
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Hidden problem with 5:2 diet

    Hidden problem with 5:2 diet
    • 23rd Jan 2020 1:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Grafton doesn’t need a Kmart or another $2 shop

        premium_icon Why Grafton doesn’t need a Kmart or another $2 shop

        Opinion With the new bridge done and the highway about to shunt travellers past, getting the right the retail mix is crucial for the future

        Video reveals massive multi-million dollar marijuana haul

        premium_icon Video reveals massive multi-million dollar marijuana haul

        Crime Police raided a rural property south of Grafton yesterday morning

        Program ‘removes red tape’ for fire victims seeking support

        premium_icon Program ‘removes red tape’ for fire victims seeking support

        Politics Bushfire recovery response not good enough says deputy premier

        Mother Nature gearing up for an afternoon of action

        premium_icon Mother Nature gearing up for an afternoon of action

        Weather It's been a stinker all week, now we're about to cop some storms