VIDEO: Police reveal how they busted major drug operation

POLICE have dismantled a significant marijuana operation near Grafton, with an early morning raid saw officer seize $17 million worth of marijuana seized and arrest six people yesterday.

Drug and Firearms Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent John Watson said the sole purpose of the property was the cultivation of marijuana, and described the operation as "well established and well organised".

"The house has been under observation since November last year and the property was certainly there solely for the purpose of marijuana cultivation," Supt Watson said.

"The people there were all busy cultivating and harvesting their crop so they were quite surprised when police stormed (the property).

"When we stormed the premises more than 200kg of cannabis head, being the most potent part of the drug, was prepared and ready for transport away from the property.

"We're fortunate in that we've made this seizure and it's a significant seizure, more than 5200 plants and more than 200kg of cannabis head.

"Where it was destined I don't know at this point, but it's part of our ongoing investigation."

In November 2019, detectives from the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad established Strike Force Harthouse to investigate the cultivation of marijuana across NSW, with their inquiries uncovering a property near Grafton allegedly using 13 large industrial grow houses to cultivate marijuana.

Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators, with assistance from Coffs/Clarence Police District, the Rural Crime Prevention Team, Coffs Harbour Region Enforcement Squad, and the Dog Unit, arrested five men - aged 25, 41, 45, 48 and 53 - and a 46-year-old woman at a rural property at Kremnos, about 30km south of Grafton, about 7am on Wednesday.

A crime scene warrant was executed at the property where investigators seized about 5200 marijuana plants, with an estimated potential street value of $15.6 million, and about 200kg of marijuana head, with an estimated potential street value of $1.4 million.

After dismantling the large set-up, investigators also seized hydroponic, electrical, and lighting equipment, as well as chemicals.

The men and woman were all taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with cultivate prohibited plant (large commercial quantity), supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.

They were all refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Investigators are working with the Department of Home Affairs regarding the immigrant status of the group.

