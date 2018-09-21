Menu
Uniting Preschool Grafton's Program performance
VIDEO Q&A: What Preschoolers learnt about Bundjalung culture

ebony stansfield
by
21st Sep 2018 10:00 AM
THE kids at Uniting Pre-school in Grafton showed off what they learnt in the eight-week Ninganah No More program which explored Bundjalung language, songs, stories, dances, drawing symbols and totems.

The kids introduced themselves to parents and friends in Bundjalung language, sang, danced and wore ochre with Bianca Monaghan and Uncle Roger Duroux, on Wednesday.

Bundjalung woman Bianca Monaghan said they were really fortunate to come along and teach their culture.

She said it's great especially when she sees the kids out in the community and they greet her using Bundjalung language.

Uniting Pre-school nominated supervisor Neil Gorring said this was all possible with a $7000 grant from the State Government.

The funding allowed Emma Ocholla from Zaaton Media to come on board and capture footage from the weeks of learning, to be used for education purposes.

"Not only hear it, but see it visually in a seamless way," he said.

Mr Gorring said a flow on effect will occur, where other Uniting centres will be able to access the resources.

In June, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the Ninganah No More program was all about helping local kids appreciate and understand Aboriginal languages from within the local region.

Grafton Daily Examiner

