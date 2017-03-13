VIDEO: Rail, hail or shine, melanoma is a killer

OVERCAST weather gave a Grafton melanoma widow an opportunity to raise awareness of a common misconception of the condition during her stint in The Longest Melanoma March.

Leah Stephenson lost her husband, Ewan, to melanoma two years ago today, prompting her decision to join the fundraiser for the Melanoma Institute of Australia.

Walking along in the rain, Ms Stephenson highlighted the importance to continue being vigilant about sun safety even when the sun is not shining.

"We're all sunscreened up, because on a day like today you don't think about it," Ms Stephenson said.

"There's still UV rays coming through and it's days like today that people get sun burnt. The clouds don't stop the UV rays."

Today marked day nine of the 1200km, 29-day trek from Brisbane to Sydney led by survivor Jay Allen, with the team scheduled to cover 48.7km from Grafton to Corindi Beach.

Mr Allen, who hails from the southern highlands region of New South Wales, was 'your typical Aussie bloke' when at just 32 he was diagnosed with melanoma after getting a mole on his ankle checked out. It had spread to his lymph nodes and he underwent immediate surgery.

Eight years on he is fighting fit and using his feet to raise awareness and find a cure for Australia's number one cancer killer for Australians aged 20 to 39.

"The Melanoma Institute of Australia saved my life and this is a small way of giving back," Mr Allen said.

"We're trying to raise $250,000 and have raised about $120,000 so far.

"Yesterday was a really tough day. It was a long, hot 46km. It really tested us out.

"But nothing you can go through is worse than waiting for those scans."

Grafton's Leah Stephenson, James Economides, Mike Hilder and Jay Allen walking alongside the Pacific Highway 12km south of Grafton during a wet day nine of The Longest Melanoma March from Brisbane to Sydney. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

The wild weather did play havoc on the group today, including a mid-morning delay.

"The rain was heavy enough that the support vehicles couldn't see us from 100m away and there was a bit of lightning around," Ms Stephenson said.

"So for safety reasons we did stop for about an hour and went back to South Grafton.

All of the entourage have their own melanoma stories, whether through serving their own battles or their close friends and family.

"It's a special day for Leah," Mr Allen said. "Sadly we've all been affected, but we've got a good team here and it's not going to stop us."

Mike Hilder from Marsfield, Sydney was diagnosed with melanoma aged 28 in 1978 and now has significant skin grafts to serve as a constant reminder. He is part of Mr Allen's support crew and has joined him in the joggers on many days of the journey.

"That was 39 years ago in July, but I'm still here," Mr Hilder told The Daily Examiner triumphantly.

"The amount of support we have received along the way is fantastic. It probably highlights how common melanoma is."