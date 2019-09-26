Footage of disturbing find in Clarence River

A SLICK on the surface of the Clarence River at Mororo is worrying residents who are looking for answers to what is causing it and where it is coming from.

Woombah resident Kieran Thomas said he first noticed it several months ago and has seen it about six times since.

"From the bridge it extends both sides of the bridge as far as you can see to the bends in the river," he said.

He said the slick is made up of some sort of oily substance floating on top of the water.

To date he has not noticed any ill-effects on wild life or vegetation, but does not want to get complacent.

He said he could not detect any smell coming off the substance, although he has not been able to get close to it, other than to haul water samples from the river in a bucket.

"If it's something that could get worse we should deal with it now rather than wait for something to happen," he said.

The Daily Examiner are attempting to make contact with the EPA about this matter.

More to come.