Fireys save Upper Orara homes surrounded by burning bush

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon Fireys save Upper Orara homes surrounded by burning...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Bora Ridge Fire continues to burn

News

News premium_icon PICS: Maclean's day eating out on the street

News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

Sport

Sport premium_icon REVEALED: All winners from Dex Sportsperson of year...

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Offbeat premium_icon Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon 60+ PHOTOS: Take a look at the amazing Jaca ball in...

Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: Divers search for gun used in shooting

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian...

Maclean High v Grafton in junior girls final at Daily Examiner shield Touch Football

Sport premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Check out the action from Dex Shield...

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the fireground

News

News premium_icon 64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged...

Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway...

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

Local Faces premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: Bernard Salt delivers his vision for the...

News

News premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

News

Fireys save Upper Orara homes surrounded by burning bush

by
7th Dec 2019 8:00 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

RURAL firefighters on the Coffs Coast have been praised for saving several properties today in the Orara Valley.

Coffs Coast crews spent the day protecting homes from a wall of flames that burnt uphill across private properties and from the Boambee State Forest towards several properties on top of the mountain that were on Saturday evening surrounded by burning bush.  

Watching on as a friend's property was being protected, resident Mike Thompson praised the firefighting effort. 

"They've saved the house. The RFS has throughout the day positioned tankers to suppress the fire and make sure it hasn't burned the house," he said.

"I think its fantastic work, the coordination between the Rural Fire Service and Forestry Corporation is first-class and I think it's a credit to them."

The Upper Orara fire, 8km west of Coffs Harbour, started on Friday between Mount Browne Rd and Jacaranda Dr. 

The Rural Fire Service listed the 30-hectare bushfire under 'watch and act' status at 2am on Saturday. 

The fire is still listed as 'out of control', but is now under 'being controlled' status.

Mount Browne Rd, Jacaranda Dr, Jaboh Cl residents and residents on Red Hill, Upper Orara Rd and in the Boambee Valley have been urged to monitor the fire situation and follow their Bush Fire Survival Plan. 

"Ground crews are on scene to conduct property protection and extinguish the fire has it comes into open areas," the RFS advised.

Heavy plant equipment is being used to construct containment lines and establish 'fallback' options for firefighters.

Doorknocking has occurred in the area.

"Weather conditions are expected to be mild (tomorrow) but likely to deteriorate again on Tuesday," the RFS said. 

 

 

bushfire coffs coast mount browne rd rural fire service upper orara
Coffs Coast Advocate