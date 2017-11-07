VIDEO: Serious single-vehicle collision at South Grafton

POLICE believe speed and wet conditions may have been a factor in a single vehicle crash at South Grafton.

>> ORIGINAL STORY: 20-year-old suffers horrific injuries in crash

At about 8.30pm on Monday night a southbound Subaru WRX collided with a tree at the intersection of Schwinghammer St and the Pacific Highway,

Grafton Police Inspector Joanne Reid spoke to media at the scene as paramedics worked for more than two hours to free the 20-year-old female driver, who was later transported to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle via helicopter in a critical condition.

"It's been two and a half hours now since the collision and she still is trapped as paramedics and doctors from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter continue to work to stabilise her and get her out of the vehicle," Inspector Reid said at the time.

"There were four occupants in the vehicle. When emergency services arrived at the scene two of the occupants were out of the vehicle. However, two remained in the vehicle including the female driver who was a 20-year-old.

"They're all in the 19 to 20 year old age bracket. They're all locals from the South Grafton area. They've been take to local hospitals and once she's released from the vehicle at this stage we've been told she'll be flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle."

"At this stage it's a serious condition. Given the magnitude of the impact with the tree and crush injuries and the like they've taken some time to stabilise."

Inspector Reid said a large thunderstorm had passed through the area shortly prior to the crash which made conditions wet at the time.

"At this stage speed and the weather conditions we believe have played a part in this condition tonight."