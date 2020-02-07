Menu
SES in action for flood rescue south of Grafton
News

VIDEO: SES in action for flood rescue south of Grafton

Jarrard Potter
7th Feb 2020 7:00 PM
AFTER a deluge of rain and with river water rising rapidly, SES crews from Grafton and Coffs Harbour were called to perform a flood rescue south of Grafton in the early hours of Friday morning.

NSW SES crews were tasked to a flood rescue at 4.30am when they requested by NSW Ambulance to help transport a patient that had been trapped by flood waters that had cut off a road from a property near Orara Way.

NSW SES Coffs Harbour City Unit volunteer James Daniels said crews from Coffs Harbour and Grafton were quickly on hand to get their flood boat in the water and retrieve the patient.

"Due to rapidly increasing flood waters, the patient was isolated and required to be assessed by paramedics," he said.

"The ability for paramedics to get a patient brought to them was deemed as critical due to the conditions, and it wasn't possible for a helicopter to be tasked. It was also dark when we were first tasked and with the SES as the lead agency in times of flood it was our job to retrieve the patient.

"It was a successful job and it's always nice to help our NSW Ambulance friends and the community."

Mr Daniels said in the hour the SES were at the location, the river height had risen 600mm.

With more rain predicted for the coming weekend, Mr Daniels urged everyone to avoid driving, walking and travelling through flood waters.

