VIDEO: Severe storm brings light show to Valley

Lightning provides show in the sky at Grafton: As a severe thunderstorm rolled through the Clarence Valley overnight a lightning display lit up the Valley below.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning including heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging winds for for people in the Northern Rivers, Northern Tablelands and parts of the Mid North Coast and North West Slopes and Plains Forecast Districts just after 11pm last night.

The lightning lit up the sky from behind a thick blanket of storm clouds from about midnight with the region also receiving significant rainfall.

The rainfall will come as a relief for some farmers and agricultural producers in the Valley with a recent heatwave and number of dry days sorely affecting cattle and crops.

For others the storm brings fear of further damaging winds and devastating hailstorms such as the one that hit Carnham Valley and other parts of the Western and North-Western reaches of the Valley last week.

A screen shot of the BOM 128km Grafton radar loop at midnight Tuesday morning. Screengrab/BOM

The State Emergency Service advised that people should move car under cover or away from trees; secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony; keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences; report fallen power lines to Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Also people are warned to keep clear of creeks and storm drains; to not walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water, unplug computers and appliances and to avoid using the phone during the storm.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Another bureau update is expected in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Daily Examiner will update the story when more information becomes available.