Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

VIDEO: 'Shocked': the surreal moment groceries get flooded

Frances Klein
by
12th Oct 2018 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YESTERDAY'S severe storm turned the Cooloola Cove Woolworths into something like a movie set, according to customer Kate Whiteway who was in the store when large amounts of water started pouring through the roof.

Mrs Whiteway went to the supermarket after collecting her two teenage children from school, when minutes later up to 20 customers found themselves surrounded by flooding water near the registers.

"As I got to the counter hail hit outside," Mrs Whiteway said.

"The staff were shocked and they asked us all to move back to the start of aisle three, by this time the water was coming through the self serve.

"We were all shocked, confused and in disbelief that it was actually happening."

 

The Cooloola Cove Woolworths has closed down due to flooding from the tornado yesterday afternoon.
The Cooloola Cove Woolworths has closed down due to flooding from the tornado yesterday afternoon. Christian and Alice Sheridan

The first lot of water came through a roof panel in front of register one, Mrs Whiteway said, before more started flooding the store.

Mrs Whiteway praised the staff for their response to what could have been a panicked situation.

"The staff were first and foremost putting customer safety first and were professional.

"They let all the customers leave with whatever groceries they had as they evacuated the store.

"I was actually getting hotdog rolls but never got that far so dinner was hot dogs on bread."

A Woolworths spokeswoman said due to severe damage Cooloola Cove Woolworths will not be trading until further notice.

Related Items

cooloola cove disaster flooded gympie gympie region woolworths
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Vicki's 'gift of life' a medical first

    premium_icon Vicki's 'gift of life' a medical first

    News "Knowing their organs are helping somebody else, it makes grieving a little easier."

    • 12th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    Units approved despite height breach

    premium_icon Units approved despite height breach

    Council News Plans to revamp the Convent Hotel property

    • 12th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    It's all about pink

    It's all about pink

    News Tea on the Terrace for cancer research fund

    • 12th Oct 2018 7:02 AM
    The space to clear your head now open

    The space to clear your head now open

    Health Help arrives in the Lower Clarence

    • 12th Oct 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners