VIDEO: Sutherland strikes with unplayable hat-trick

CRICKET: Former Clarence cricketer Kara Sutherland achieved a major milestone, taking her first ever hat-trick for club side Valley Districts but it was not enough to earn the left-arm seamer a berth in the Brisbane Heat side for its opening clash of the new WBBL season.

Sutherland was a one-woman wrecking crew last weekend, tearing through the middle-order of former club Univeristy of Queensland in their 10th round clash of the Katherine Raymont Shield competition.

Sutherland used all her tricks on a tough batting wicket as she took three wickets in three balls including a ripsnorter LBW decision.

"I reckon I got an incredible amount of assistance from that pitch,” Sutherland said. "They played a T20 on it on the Friday night, then a full day of club cricket on the Saturday before we took to it on Sunday afternoon.

"I think if there was ever a game to take a hat-trick it was going to be that one.”

After Valley Districts scored 2-154 off their 20 overs, thanks to a handy 88 not out from former Australian representative Megan White, the pressure was eased off the bowling attack to just go out and "have fun”.

While University had got off to a decent start with the bat, it was a single over from Sutherland that turned the innings on its head.

She first removed set middle-order batsman Selena Tainton who edged off to the slip cordon, before disturbing Sheba Hay's stumps the next ball and having Steph Carvosso trapped in fron the ball after that.

"It was pretty exciting getting the hattrick and the last one being the LBW, I really wasn't sure he was going to give it,” she said. "The decision felt a hell of a lot longer than what it actually was.”

Sutherland finished her spell with figures of 3-15 off three overs as Valley went on to comfortably win by 67 runs.

While her heroics were enough to be featured on the Queensland Premier Cricket social media page, it was not enough to change the minds of Brisbane Heat selectors who left her out of the first XI which travels to Sydney for the WBBL|03 opening weekend carnival on Sunday.

Sutherland was recalled to the Heat squad ahead of this season after starring in four matches last Summer.

"I had a meeting with the Heat bowling coach last week and the crux of it is that I haven't been starting well enough,” she said.

"My first ball has not been on the money, and in T20 cricket you can't really afford to do that.

"It just means I go back to club cricket for Valley again this weekend, maybe pick up another couple of hat-tricks, and earn my place in the side again.”

Sutherland said she is hopeful of getting the call up for the Heat for their first home game next Friday night against Perth Scorchers.

"I would be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed to miss out, every game means so much,” she said. "But I am confident the girls will pick up a win and it is just a case of go back and work hard on my game.

"If I do get the opportunity, I plan on taking full advantage of it.”