UPDATE: 9.30am

The water has been shut off to the area and a work crew are currently on scene to fix the problem.

EARLIER

ARGYLE Street, Maclean has been transformed into a small river after a water pipe burst this morning.

At this stage it's unclear what caused the pipe to burst.

Water continues to flow from the entrance to the Maclean IGA carpark with one witness saying it was creating a sinkhole.

More information as it comes to hand.