VIDEO: Your first look at open Maclean Interchange

THE Maclean interchange opened to traffic in its permanent form last night, and while there are still some changes to be made, the cars were flowing around the double roundabouts this morning.

The Daily Examiner has taken video of all the entrances and exits to the new connection to the highway to help you see where to go, and what it entails.

The new interchange means a new entrance to town for people from Townsend, Gulmarrad and Brooms Head, with the Hillcrest road to be blocked.

A new cycle and pedestrian path that runs around the old hill will be completed in a month.

There are some lane closures and different exits in place, such as the entrance to Ferry Park coming from Big River Way, but signage is located at each exit to guide drivers.

Progress shots of the Maclean Interchange shot in June.

The work is another step in the completion of the highway, which is due for completion at the end of this year.