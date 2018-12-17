Vidler leads to victory after searing start

PACE: Ben Shipman worked tirelessly with the ball in hand for Westlawn in their win over Tucabia-Copmanhurst.

CRICKET: A supreme effort from Westlawn Jacaranda Hotel's experienced campaigners has delivered the side its first win for the GDSC Premier League season.

Captain Nathan Blanch led the way with the ball to start the game, before an almost chanceless half-century from opener Pat Vidler ensured the side chased down Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving's total of 7-164 with three wickets in hand.

A healthy soaking at Ellem Oval during the week had Blanch licking his lips when the side was sent in to field at the start of the day, but it was a pitch without any demons.

"The pitch was beautiful, there was great carry and the new ball moved around but no more than usual,” he said. "After the rain we had, I thought it was a great pitch.

"We probably had a couple of dropped catches that cost us in the last 15 overs. But the start we had was just fantastic, after 20 overs, they were 2-30.”

But Tucabia fought back late in the innings thanks to a half-century to Trent Sullivan (54), as they clawed their way to a competitive total.

"I thought it was a bit much after the start we had with the ball, we dropped a couple of chances which probably cost us 30 or 40 runs,” Blanch said.

"But it was definitely a gettable total, we knew if we batted sensibly we could chase it down, and Pat set a really good platform for our batsmen.”

After Brad Inmon was gone for a golden duck, his second in as many matches, Vidler and Ben Shipman (22) righted the run chase with an 81-run second-wicket stand.

While wickets continued to fall at regular intervals it was left to Rick Bender (23*) and Jayden McLaughlin (21*) to steer the side home with a crafty partnership.

TUC-COP EARTHMOVING V WESTLAWN JACA HOTEL

At Ellem Oval

Toss: Tucabia

Umpires: Tony Blanch

Tucabia 1st Innings

M Summers c Gordon b Bender 15

BP Lloyd c Inmon b Blanch 0

JS Blanch c Wilson b Vidler 12

J Yardy c Inmon b Grieve 23

TJ Blackadder b Vidler 0

TR Sullivan c Spies b Grieve 54

JP O'Hara b Blanch 13

BR Blanch not out 11

JR Anderson not out 18

Extras (b 2, lb 2, w 12, nb 2) 18

SEVEN wickets for 164

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-2(BP Lloyd) 2-37(M Summers) 3-37(JS Blanch) 4-37(TJ Blackadder) 5-94(J Yardy) 6-125(TR Sullivan) 7-139(JP O'Hara)

Bowling: N Blanch 8-4-5-2, B Shipman 8-2-32-0, PJ Vidler 8-2-16-2, RJ Bender 8-2-34-1, JR Grieve 7-0-65-2, A Spies 1-0-8-0

Westlawn 1st Innings

PJ Vidler c ? b Pigg 69

BJ Inmon b Anderson 0

B Shipman c ? b Pigg 22

JR Grieve b Pigg 0

DC Gordon b Pigg 11

RJ Bender not out 23

N Blanch c O'Hara b Anderson 5

SM Simpson c O'Hara b Anderson 0

J McLaughlin not out 21

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 12, nb 2) 14

SEVEN wickets for 165

Overs: 35.2

FoW: 1-4(BJ Inmon) 2-85(B Shipman) 3-89(JR Grieve) 4-98(PJ Vidler) 5-124(DC Gordon) 6-139(N Blanch) 7-140(SM Simpson)

Bowling: TJ Blackadder 8-0-38-0(2w), JR Anderson 8-1-21-3(2w), LC Pigg 8-1-42-4(2w), BR Blanch 6-0-41-0(1nb, 4w), BP Lloyd 3-0-13-0(1nb, 2w), TR Sullivan 2.2-1-10-0