Vietnam honour for former South high student

FROM his time as a year nine student at South Grafton High School, Craig Chittick had ambition to work in foreign affairs.

Mr Chittick attended the high school in the early 80's, and has risen through the ranks of the public service and foreign affairs to being awarded one of Vietnam's highest civilian honours.

Mr Chittick received the prestigious Friendship order conferred by President Nguyen Phu Trong and presented by Vice Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, at the Government Guest House earlier this week. The Ambassador received this honour at the conclusion of his term in office for his significant contribution to bilateral relations between Australia and Vietnam.

And for his father Ian Chittick, who worked in banking in the area in the 80's, he couldn't be prouder.

"For a bush kid to had to follow his mother and father around many country areas for his banking career, and to achieve what he has I just keep shaking my head,” he said.

"I'm a very proud parent.”

Mr Chittick will complete his three-year term as ambassador to Vietnam on Friday, and in conferring the award, Vietnamese prime minister said the ambassador has actively pushed forward bilateral ties in diverse areas, not only in politics, diplomacy, economy, national defence-security but also e-government and personnel training.

Mr Chittick followed his high-school years, with an economics degree at Sydney University and worked for the Department of Finance before transferring to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

He was awarded an OAM for his work in the Australian Embassy in Jakarta, where he was integral to Australia's response to the Bali bombings.

He was served three years as Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, as well as assisting in Australia's efforts to stop people smuggling.

He is due back in Australia in the following weeks, and for his dad, he said he is looking forward to having him home.