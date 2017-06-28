Vietnam vet handed ban, bond

A VIETNAM veteran has been placed on a good behaviour bond, after crashing into a car while more than five times over the legal alcohol limit.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday, it was heard that 68-year-old Ian Styles suffered from alcoholism.

His latest bout of heavy drinking, around the time of the crash, stemmed from an operation that put him on life support for over a week, his defence solicitor said.

On January 27, Styles was driving a blue Ford ute and as he approached the Skinner and Ryan St roundabout, he collided with another vehicle. When police arrived soon after, they found Styles slumped over the steering wheel on the side of the road.

A breath test revealed a blood alcohol reading of .0251, and in court documents police said he "posed an extreme danger to other road users".

Despite this, Magistrate Denes said Styles's case was not one to be turned into an example.

Styles was placed on a three-year good behaviour bond and disqualified from driving for 12 months, with a 48-month interlock period.