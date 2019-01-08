Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New owners of Coffee Art Cafe Stephen James and wife Tran Thi Lan Phuong have brought a Vietnamese flavour to Maclean.
New owners of Coffee Art Cafe Stephen James and wife Tran Thi Lan Phuong have brought a Vietnamese flavour to Maclean. Jenna Thompson
News

Vietnamese flavours tantalising Maclean tastebuds

Jenna Thompson
by
8th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Stephen James and wife Tran Thi Lan Phuong took over the reins of Coffee Art Cafe Maclean in July last year, they had never heard of the Clarence Valley.

"We never knew it existed!" Mr James laughed.

"We simply found this place by chance and bought it.

"It's a beautiful area and we've met so many lovely people."

For the past 13 years Mr James and his family lived in Vietnam.

"I was a principal of a couple of international schools while my wife worked as a chef," he said.

"When it came time to retire, we wanted to return to Australia, but never wanted to move to a city so Maclean was perfect."

Within a few weeks of landing, the pair took over Coffee Art Cafe and, despite a few initial hiccups, have had a positive response from customers since introducing an authentic Vietnamese flavour onto the menu.

"Pho (pronounced 'fur') is a dish that is becoming increasingly popular," Mr James said.

"But at the same time we still have a wide variety of Australian dishes to suit almost everybody in addition to the same coffee patrons loved from the previous owners."

Mr James said there were plans for later operating hours to cater to those wanting a coffee or food in the evening.

"We have big plans to transform this place into a restaurant, so stay tuned," he said.

clarence development coffee art cafe maclean maclean vietnamese restaurant
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    $200 for trip to see her doctor has Gloria seeing red

    premium_icon $200 for trip to see her doctor has Gloria seeing red

    Health Pensioner says a quote for $200 for a trip to see her specialist on the Gold Coast nearly brought on a heart attack.

    • 8th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Dining out trend growing in Maclean

    premium_icon Dining out trend growing in Maclean

    News Is the Scottish town of Australia the next foodie Mecca?

    • 8th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Maclean, one year on from the monster storm

    Maclean, one year on from the monster storm

    Community Storm's fury still felt by businesses

    • 8th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Man charged with murder over South Grafton stabbing

    premium_icon Man charged with murder over South Grafton stabbing

    Crime Murder charged after stabbed victim died in hospital on Sunday night

    Local Partners