VIEW club raises funds for disadvantaged children

THERE was splashes of green, purple and white all throughout the International Women's Day VIEW club event on Friday.

More than 280 women from around NSW went to Bowlo Sports and Leisure in Yamba, including ladies from the Grafton, Maclean, Yamba Day and evening VIEW clubs for their major fund-raiser.

The event featured guest speaker Karen Curtin from the Smith Family Scholarship program, Alanah Boon who did a contemporary dance solo, Yaegl visual artist Frances Belle-Parker, Fine Arts and Interior Designer Fleur Yorston and singer Lilli O'Neill.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The event also had a Tombola Draw, a lucky door draw, a raffle draw with lunch and morning tea served to guests.

The event was to raise funds between the four clubs, for their 15 Learning for Life Program sponsor students.

This program ran by the Smith family ensures that children who are from dis-advantaged families receive life-changing support.

Zone Councillor Elizabeth Birch from VIEW said the sponsorship helps fund school essentials, and things such as mathematical and English tutoring.

"And the families can go along and learn, so they can help their children with the homework,” said Toms.

The sponsored children also get targeted personal support where they and their families are connected to the additional help they may need.

Seating co-ordinator Joy Lauder from said the event is for a really good cause.

"It's for students who come from disadvantage,” she said.

Councillor Karen Toms who is also president for Yamba Evening VIEW said the fund-raising will assist Australian families.

"The sponsorship empowers the children, lifting them out of poverty.”