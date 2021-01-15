Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Viewers appalled by graphic Netflix show

by Ben Cost, Page Six
15th Jan 2021 7:13 PM

This one gave viewers "Night" terrors.

Audiences were undoubtedly anticipating some on-screen blood when Netflix announced it was making a docuseries on serial killer Richard Ramirez, who stalked Los Angeles in the 1980s. However, the content depicted in the Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer was so graphic that even seasoned true-crime fans had to shut it off.

The harrowing four-part show, which dropped earlier today, details the life of Ramirez, who was convicted of 13 murders, five attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults and 14 burglaries in 1989.

 

Disturbing scenes from Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer.
Disturbing scenes from Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer.

Despite its disturbing subject matter, social-media watchdogs were nonetheless shocked at the grisly crime scene photos and bloody re-enactments that included a close-up shot of a knife sticking out of a body, and blood falling in slow motion.

"Watching the new Netflix Night Stalker series. No need for them to include the victim crime scene photos, and slo-mo blood splatter shots, it's not necessary," wrote one appalled viewer of the docuseries' lurid imagery.

A grisly crime scene re-enactment.
A grisly crime scene re-enactment.

 

Another tweeted, "Not sure if I can get through all of #NightStalker on Netflix. This is tough viewing."

Even calloused viewers found the gore a bit gratuitous. One commented that even though they "don't scare easily," they wouldn't recommend the police procedural "unless you have a very thick skin for true crime".

Other Twitter users thought the series glorified Ramirez without honouring the victims (a common critique of how killers are covered in the media).

Another scene from the chilling true crime doco.
Another scene from the chilling true crime doco.

In media circles, Medium writer Eric Langberg thought the visuals amounted to violence porn while Indiewire writer Ann Donahue deemed the re-enactments "cheesy B-movie grade visuals" that undercut the serious subject matter.

Despite the goresploitative depictions, some viewers couldn't look away.

"I love True Crime docs but even I'm finding this one extremely dark & twisted," wrote one. "Impossible to stop watching though!"

 

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Viewers appalled by graphic Netflix show

More Stories

crime editors picks entertainment netflix streaming services tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mother pleads guilty to drink-driving prior to horror crash

        Premium Content Mother pleads guilty to drink-driving prior to horror crash

        News Woman accused of negligent driving in Dundurrabin crash which left daughter critical was caught drink-driving in weeks prior.

        AUSTRALIA DAY: Unifying fact about date not taught in schools

        Premium Content AUSTRALIA DAY: Unifying fact about date not taught in...

        Letters to the Editor Why January 26 is the best (and only) date to celebrate Australia, and it has...

        JOBS: 15 Jobs you can apply for right now

        Premium Content JOBS: 15 Jobs you can apply for right now

        Careers Find out who's hiring around the Clarence Valley

        New owners for iconic Lower Clarence property

        Premium Content New owners for iconic Lower Clarence property

        News The water-view property was sold late last year for an undisclosed amount