Viewers thrown by shock Big Brother twist

After six years absent from our screens, viewers had a lot to say about Big Brother's 2020 iteration during its Monday night premiere.

And the reaction was certainly mixed.

While early on, fans seemed largely unimpressed by the controversial changes, by the end, it seemed its biggest format twist might just be enough to keep people watching.

Unlike previous seasons, this year's series has been prerecorded, and for the first time in Australian Big Brother history, housemates will nominate and evict each other from the house with the winner decided by fans in a live finale.

Host Sonia Kruger during the season's first eviction. Picture: Channel 7

Viewers watching along at home Monday were left shocked by the result of the first eviction, which saw outspoken housemate Laura from Melbourne sent home over scheming 21-year-old Kieran from Adelaide.

It was an eviction that had fans certain Kieran's desperate bid to game-play would have him on the chopping block.

Kieran made it clear he’s taking the strategic route in the Big Brother house. Picture: Channel 7.

During the tense eviction ceremony, Kieran's shady attempt to shift the votes had contestants squirming in their seats.

"I was in your position tonight, I would be basing the vote off people who haven't been so connected … People who you feel aren't making the best connection with you, that would be my advice," he said.

When asked by host Sonia Kruger whether he felt there was a housemate who wasn't making connections, he said: "I'm a dead man walking as it is so I may as well blow it up … If I had to make a choice I would probably say Laura. From my perception … I feel she would be the most disconnected from the group at this moment."

Looking taken aback, Laura responded: "Maybe I'm not as extroverted, and that's what he's basing it off … I'm quite a private person."

25-year-old professional dance teacher Laura is the first Big Brother evictee. Picture: Channel 7.

Keiran's attempt worked, and it was Laura, who had come close to winning the first challenge, sent packing in a clear strategic move by the six housemates that named her.

It came after Adelaide contestant Talia won the first challenge, and the power to choose the first three contestants up for eviction.

Talia, 22, was shocked to discover what winning the challenge meant. Picture: Channel 7.

With Talia breaking down in tears when faced with the decision, it became clear just how powerful the eviction switch-up will be in the coming weeks.

Watching along at home, viewers seemed divided over the format twist:

i stan this big brother x survivor crossover #BigBrotherAU — replay (@lanadrama7) June 8, 2020

Others found themselves a clear favourite already in socially-awkward but extremely loveable Ian, 25, from Perth:

This season of #BigBrotherAU is about Ian and Ian only — Aliza (@AlizanotEliza) June 8, 2020

But some lamented missing the Big Brother of old, finding fault with the new voice and longing for the excitement of a live show:

Will any of the #BBAU contestants even take Big Brother seriously with that new voice? He’s not nearly as intimidating as the OG — S.B (@SurfdogTV) June 8, 2020

Big Brother continues tomorrow night from 7.30 on Channel 7.

God it's like watching survivor ahha. #BigBrotherAU — lostinzombieland (@lilredroxstar) June 8, 2020

this show i— i’m kinda loving it... oops #BigBrotherAU — ethan ramak (@ramakethan) June 8, 2020

Ewwwww they’ve made it so much like big brother USA & I hate ittttttt. We want drama & funny moments, not competitive games & alliances #BigBrotherAU — Monica Anne (@monsxanne) June 8, 2020

Big Brother is the Aldi version of Survivor #BBAU #bigbrotherau — Beebb (@BiancaAkbari) June 8, 2020

I’m so happy #bbau is back personally, I didn’t think I’d like this format but I am enjoying it! I don’t know about all of you but I love Angela! I want to see her on rations and fail and have NO tea #bigbrotherau — Cliffy d (@cliffy_Dau) June 8, 2020

Okay Big Brother, repeat after me...

I 👏🏼 AM 👏🏼 NOT 👏🏼 SURVIVOR 👏🏼 #BigBrotherAU — Becca Winfield (@Becca_Winfield) June 8, 2020

If ANYONE DARES to make fun of Ian then I will FIND and SCALE the Big Brother house and throw some hands 😤 #BigBrotherAU — Spears (@AlexxxxSpidey) June 8, 2020

if Ian doesn’t win, this show is rigged #BigBrotherAU — drea (@lonelyheartdrea) June 8, 2020

Ian needs to be protected at all costs and Alan and Angela need to be voted out right now. #BigBrotherAU — Georgia 🌸 (@melbourneswifty) June 8, 2020

Umm where is the audience and the background music? Or cheering? This feels so low budget and strange already. #bbau — мatt | (@MattLXS) June 8, 2020

I already hate the voice #BBAU #bigbrotherau — Socially Distant Stevetothe0 (@Stevetothe0_) June 8, 2020