Vigilance required for tick season

Paralysis ticks are the biggest threat to pets

Paralysis ticks are the biggest threat to pets Contributed

CLARENCE Valley residents are urged to be prepared for this year's tick season, which is already well under way in many parts of NSW.

Opposition Health spokesman Walt Secord said there were already reports of a heavy tick infestation including on the mid-north coast.

"Tick season has started early this year," he said.

"The community should be made aware of the dangers of ticks and how to properly remove them. It is not a simple matter of pulling off the tick as it can leave behind the tick's embedded mouth."

About 10,000 dogs in NSW are affected each year by paralysis ticks - and there is about a 5% fatality rate.

In some people, tick bites can cause severe allergic reactions or anaphylactic shock.

Ticks are found in humid, moist bushy areas. They are not very mobile but rely on passing animals to both feed on and transport them.

Ticks are known to inject toxins that cause local irritation or mild irritation, however most tick bites cause little or no symptoms. Tick borne diseases, tick paralysis and severe allergic reactions can pose serious health threat.

Tick-borne diseases occurring in Australia are Australian tick typhus or spotted fever.

Early symptoms of tick paralysis can include rashes, headache, fever, flu-like symptoms, tenderness of lymph nodes, unsteady gait, intolerance to bright light, increased weakness of the limbs and partial facial paralysis.

Go to www.health.nsw.gov.au for more.