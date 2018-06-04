Vigilance the key in whooping cough fight

The dangers of whooping cough are not worth risking your kids.

WHILE the North Coast Public Health Unit has not received any formal notification of whooping cough in the Clarence Valley community this season, they urged the community to be vigilant for the disease.

Director of the unit Paul Corben said despite the high vaccination rate in the Clarence Valley, it was not unusual for the disease to show at this time of year.

"The real challenge in whooping cough from a public health control view, is that the immunity you get from either having the disease or vaccinating is that it wears off over time,” he said.

"Over times, individuals can become susceptible again ... if they've been vaccinated they usually have a milder course of it, but people can get reinfected a number of times.

"That's why there are a lot of vaccinations in the schedule for it.”

Mr Corben said the majority of their public health unit's work with regard to the disease was protecting babies under the age of six months.

"It's important they receive their vaccines on time - it's six weeks, four months and six months, and then there are boosters at 18 months, four-years-old and in high school,” he said.

"It's almost important that pregnant women get a vaccine in the third trimester of pregnancy, from 28 weeks, which provides really high levels of protection - that is our recommendation for every pregnancy.”

Mr Corben said while most mothers do choose to immunise against whooping cough during pregnancy, only half also chose to vaccinate against influenza, something which they said leading into flu season could protect them.

"Influenza can be a very nasty illness, especially leading into flu season,” Mr Corben said.

"It (influenza vaccination) can be given any time during the pregnancy, and for expectant mothers to talk to their general practioner about the vaccine,” he said.