Vikings aim to right last round loss in semi-final

Matthew Elkerton
| 13th May 2017 5:00 AM
LEADING FROM FRONT: Grafton Vikings captain Sam Wicks wants his side to take control of the game against Lismore Storm tonight at Grafton Sports Centre.
LEADING FROM FRONT: Grafton Vikings captain Sam Wicks wants his side to take control of the game against Lismore Storm tonight at Grafton Sports Centre.

BASKETBALL: It is do or die for the Grafton Vikings tonight when they meet Lismore Storm in Sunshine Basketball Conference semi-finals action.

While the Vikings will have home court advantage at Grafton Sports Centre, they will need to be on high alert as the Storm ride their momentum from last week's win over Grafton into the final.

It has been a tough week for the Vikings with coach Rob Blinman putting the side through its paces after last week's 75-61 loss away from home.

Captain Sam Wicks said the side was happy to welcome a full compliment of players back to the training courts this week as the side put its focus into different areas that were absent last week.

"We have been preparing well during the week, just trying to keep the training intense,” he said.

"We are trying a few new things, but mainly just trying to keep that consistency through our entire offence.

"We only sort of had one plan of attack to combat their zone defence last week and they ended up playing zone most of the game, so we have come up with a few different options for this game.”

After holding a 1-1 record against Lismore this season, Wicks said his side would not be taking its opposition lightly but did admit having the home crowd on side helped.

"They certainly have the momentum after last week and they would be confident they can beat anyone,” he said. "We just need to build our own confidence. If we can regain some of our early season form we should be a real threat.

"Being comfortable on the court you're playing on is a big thing, and I know the boys love lifting in front of a strong home crowd so hopefully we can get some bodies out to cheer us on.”

The Vikings will be looking to their more experienced heads in Nathan Martin and Dan Boorman to help steer the team around the court but also take their time with the ball.

"That was a bit of an issue for us last week, we threw the ball away way too early in the shot clock and I think there were a few opportunities wasted because of it,” Wicks said.

"It ended up causing the boys to be blowing by the end there and Lismore reacted well to that. Hopefully a few of our more experienced and cool-headed blokes can really slow it down for us in this game.”

The other Sunshine Conference semi-final will be played between Byron Bay Beez and Ballina Breakers at the Cavanbah Centre.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  basketball grafton sports centre grafton vikings lismore storm sunshine conference

