Vikings coach schooled by former NBL star in 3x3 carnival

STAR TRIO: Former NBL star Paul Rees, his wife and former WNBL player, Nicole Guy-Rees, and their daughter, Darcy, won the first CBL 3x3 tournament which wound up in South Grafton on Saturday.

BASKETBALL: Grafton Vikings coach Nathan Martin found out the hard way why former NBL star Paul Rees had such a long and distinguished career.

The four-time NBL championship winner and 1994 grand final MVP gave a masterclass under the basket in Saturday's final of the Champions League Basketball 3x3 carnival at JJ Lawrence Field, South Grafton.

"I didn't have much of a chance against him," Martin said.

"He'd played five games by then and worked out what he could get away with.

"He's about 6 foot nine (205cm) and I'm six-one. He'd just grab me, turn and shoot."

Martin's team, the Isotopes, which included Grafton players Sam Wicks and Trent Dickson and Lismore coach Nathan Darby, made the final against a visiting team Sunset Farm, going down 12-8.

Grafton basketball fans would have recognised the winning team, built around Rees and his wife, former Grafton star Nicole Guy-Rees, who played in the WNBL.

Tournament organiser Mark Hollard said the inclusion of Rees and his family team came at the last minute.

The Sunset Farm team was Rees, his wife and their daughter, AIS student Darcy.

"They were back in Grafton for the Christmas break and saw the story in The Daily Examiner yesterday," Hollard said.

"They were interested and rocked up to play in open mixed division and they made the finals in the open division."

Martin said the 3x3 format, which will be part of the Olympic Games in 2020, was an exciting format, which provided different challenges for the players.

"The most noticeable difference is the game allows for a lot more contact," he said.

"For someone who comes from the five-a-side game, it took some getting used to."

But Martin said it was something he would be keen to play again, particularly if more regional carnivals were held.

"It would be great to have teams and players come from other areas to play," he said.

"The 10-minute game or first to 21 points format speeds things up and the relaxed contact rule makes it a different sport really."

Martin said he also enjoyed the concept of the CLB 3x3 being played on outdoor courts.

"They have a plastic, clip-together surface they put over the courts, which is quite good to play on and getting outdoors fits in with getting the game back to a more community oriented feel.

"The only thing against it was having it this time of the year. If we could have it earlier, maybe in autumn or spring, it probably go really well."

Hollard said the smaller number of teams was disappointing, but he rated the tournament held from Thursday to Saturday a success.

"After a bit of a community shoot around on Thursday night, we had six junior teams on Friday and five teams for the opens on Saturday," he said.

"We would have liked more, but it was enough for us to stage a good, competitive carnival.

"Overall with all the teams and spectators we had more than 250 people there over the three days."

He said one of the attractions of the 3x3 format was it enabled players who might not have the time to commit to the traditional format to stay in contact with the game and also to bring some unexpected talent "out of the woodwork".

"That's certainly what happened with a couple of young players who turned up on Friday in the juniors," he said.

"They were able to try basketball and get a really good introduction to the game."