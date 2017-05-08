Vikings home grand final hopes slip against Storm

DESTRUCTIVE: Lismore Storm big man Jason Bevan (right) led the assault on the Grafton Vikings.

BASKETBALL: Jacaranda Hotel Grafton Vikings hopes of hosting back-to-back Frigid Air Sunshine Conference grand finals have been thrown into disarray after the side succumbed to a strong Lismore Storm outfit at the Lismore Basketball Stadium.

It was an end-to-end contest between the two fierce rivals, with the Storm utilising the fast break and their sleek finishing to eclipse Grafton 75-61.

The visiting Vikings were quick out of the blocks mounting a double-digit lead in the middle stages of the first quarter before Lismore returned fire to take an even stand into the first break.

It was a case of past demons returning to haunt the Vikings side with a switch off in intensity costing the ladder leaders in the middle stages.

Once Lismore gained the upper hand in the second, they had all the momentum with Vikings struggling to stifle their scoring.

Led by big man Jason Bevan and point guard Andy James, the Storm ran the Vikings ragged mounting a 20-point lead in the dying stages of the clash.

Vikings captain Sam Wicks managed to put up a couple of late three-point efforts to save face for the Grafton side but the result was academic.

Byron Bay Beez leapt the Vikings to clinch the 2017 Sunshine Conference minor premiership in the final round after the form side of the competition put on a 87-70 clinic against Ballina at the Cavanbah Centre.

Grafton still have a slim hope of hosting the grand final in a fortnight's time but will have to rely on other results to go their way.

Vikings will have to rely on Breakers to pull off the upset of the season on Byron Bay in their semi-final, while Grafton will need to defeat Storm at home on Saturday.