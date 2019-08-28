Vikings must let fly in test against high-scoring Byron

TALL ORDER: Vikings centre Hamish Denshire has been one of the side's key performers and will need to produce another strong effort against Byron Beez on Saturday.

TALL ORDER: Vikings centre Hamish Denshire has been one of the side's key performers and will need to produce another strong effort against Byron Beez on Saturday. Matthew Elkerton

BASKETBALL: The Grafton Vikings face their toughest test in the men's Sunshine Conference competition with a trip to the undefeated Byron Beez on Saturday night.

Grafton are travelling well at the halfway mark of the season with three wins and a loss and coach Nathan Martin is pleased with what he has seen.

"So far so good this year,” Martin said.

"It was a tough two-point loss to Lismore two weeks ago but it is what it is. We obviously learnt from that and we had a three-point win in Coffs Harbour over Bellingen.

"To identify what we did wrong down the stretch in the Lismore game and to get it right in the next one was really important.”

The next game will be their hardest yet with Byron coming in with a perfect three wins from three and Martin is expecting a very physical affair.

"They're undefeated so far, that's not uncommon for them at this stage of the season so they'll be really tough,” he said.

"They're a big team with four or five guys over the six-foot-five, six-foot-six mark so we'll have to be on our game.

"We'll have to shoot a lot better than we have been, that will be key this weekend because we haven't been shooting terribly well.”

Martin said his side needed to be braver in taking the game on and putting more shots up from long range.

"It's not just about getting the shot percentages up, it's about getting more shots up. We've only been scoring around 60 or 70 points a game whereas Byron are picking up 80 or 90, he said.

"We need to work hard defensively to keep them as low-scoring as possible but we also need to score more points ourself.”

While their shooting is in need of improvement, Martin praised the impact of his bigger players in the paint.

"They've been fantastic, the bigs in the league are generally quite good and they've done a good job at stopping those guys,” he said.

"They kept one of the leading scorers, Zac Knight, to four points in Lismore and he's been scoring 20 or 30 a night.

"I'm confident our big guys can hold their own, it's just up to the rest of the team to get those shots up and increase their percentage from outside.

"It's a good test to see where we're at and where we need to put in the work in training to keep improving going into the back half of the year.”

Martin is yet to have a full roster at his disposal this year but he is still hopeful that they can find the extra numbers come finals.

"We're still sort of waiting on that but fingers crossed as we move deeper in the season that we can get a bit more consistency,” he said.

GAME DAY: Grafton Vikings will take on Byron Beez at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay at 6pm on Saturday.