Vikings' season ends in agonising one-point loss to Lismore

BASKETBALL: The Grafton Vikings' season has been brought to a halt by Lismore Storm in the Sunshine Conference semi-finals for a second straight year after a tough 52-51 loss.

Coming off the back of a convincing win over the previously undefeated Byron Beez, Grafton were poised to pounce on their chance of a first finals series in three seasons but Lismore seemed to have all the right answers.

At the Lismore Basketball Stadium, a large crowd watched as the two rivals traded blows and fought tooth and nail in a bid to book their spot in the big dance.

Both Lismore and Grafton did not give away easy points with a focus on the defensive end.

With the clock running down, the Vikings simply couldn't find a way through as the Storm held on to clinch the win.

Lismore will play Byron Beez in the decider at Byron Bay on November 9.