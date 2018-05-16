Vikings win in thrilling finish

Jack Boorman was the difference for the Grafton Vikings when he nailed a three-pointer to give his team a two point win over Bryon Beez.

BASKETBALL: With the buzzer fast approaching and the Grafton Vikings down by six points, they needed something special to pull off a win against Byron Beez, and the Vikings delivered.

With just a minute to go, 17-year-old Luke Scott came onto the court for his debut in the senior side, and held his nerve to drain his free throws after he was fouled before Jack Boorman nailed a three-pointer for the Vikings to hit the lead.

With just 30 seconds remaining, the Vikings were able to hold off the Beez to secure a 71-69 win.

Vikings coach Nathan Martin said he was confident his team would find a way to win.

"Byron Bay will probably feel like they were robbed,” Martin said.

"We probably got about six steals before Boorman scored a big three pointer with 30 seconds to go, and we basically held on from there. I felt like we deserved the win; we had solid defence at the end to get the steals and we hit the shots when it mattered.

"Going into the final minute I felt that when we stepped up our defence we would win. I didn't feel like we were going to lose it, which was probably based on the way we've played all year.”

While the Vikings were without two star players on the weekend, Martin said he expects a full-strength squad when they take on Lismore this weekend.

"It will be good to see what improvements we've made since the start of the season when we had a full team.”