Vile bully scores spot at top university

AN ABUSIVE student who carried out vicious assaults on his girlfriend before she took her own life was offered a place at a top university shortly after being convicted.

Angus Milligan, 22, avoided jail but was sentenced to 12 months' supervision for assaulting Emily Drouet, 18, while they studied at Aberdeen University. The university subsequently expelled him, The Sun reports.

But the Daily Record reports that he was offered a place at Oxford Brookes University just weeks after being convicted and has been studying there for a year.

Now Emily's heartbroken mum, Fiona Drouet, 46, has hit out at the university.

"Seeing him back in such an environment brings a feeling of horror to us as a family," she said.

"It's extremely distressing and I feel overwhelming sadness that all the work we're doing on domestic and gender-based violence has apparently been disregarded here.

"He's a dangerous individual, in my opinion - and in the opinion of the court.

"This is him being repositioned in a very similar environment once again. He's back at a university, he's on campus and he's in with freshers.

"That's exactly where he committed his crimes before. I cannot understand why a university would take the risk.

"It suggests student safety and student welfare is not coming first and that really upsets me."

Oxford Brookes University said it was unable to comment on individual students.

However it is understood that staff are aware of his previous conviction.

Milligan met Emily in Aberdeen in September 2015, but within weeks the relationship became violent and she was regularly attacked and verbally abused.

Emily took her own life in March 2016.

Milligan admitted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to choking Emily, pushing her against a desk and slapping her face.

These incidents took place just eight days before her death.

An Oxford Brookes University spokesman said: "We can confirm that as part of its duty of care to staff and students, the university asks applicants for information about any relevant criminal convictions as part of the admissions process.

"The application will be judged through normal processes in the first instance and, if the recommendation is to offer the applicant a place, it will be assessed by experienced staff in the light of the declared conviction.

"This includes risk assessments and the continued support of our wellbeing service where appropriate."

