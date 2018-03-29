Villa gets facelift after 25 year wait

EXCITING STAGE: Clarence Village CEO Duncan McKimm, resident Daphne Hill and president of the residents committee Dorothy Martin look over the plans for the extension of Dougherty Villa.

EXCITING STAGE: Clarence Village CEO Duncan McKimm, resident Daphne Hill and president of the residents committee Dorothy Martin look over the plans for the extension of Dougherty Villa. Caitlan Charles

AFTER 25 years of operation, Dougherty Villa is about to get a makeover and 20-bed extension, to cater to the growing need for residential aged care places in the Clarence Valley.

The Board of Clarence Village Ltd, which operates Dougherty Villa, approved proceeding to tender on the multi-million-dollar project at its March board meeting, marking the culmination of almost ten years of planning.

Clarence Village chairman Geoff Shepherd said the project represented an exciting new chapter in Dougherty Villa's history and would provide additional capacity to meet the growing needs of the community.

"This project is about ensuring the community has access to top quality care and making sure we're in the best shape to provide that into the future,” Mr Shepherd said.

"It's been a long road to this point, but the board believes the combination of the team we have in place and the plans we have represent an opportunity that's too good to miss.”

Work is planned to commence later in the year on the project, which will add 20 bed places and upgrade existing facilities to support the growth. The completed extension is scheduled to be open for new residents in April 2019.

Clarence Village CEO, Duncan McKimm says the additional space will allow Dougherty Villa to do more of what it does best.

"Dougherty Villa has a fantastic reputation in the community based on our strong history of care. This extension allows us the scale and scope to make best use of our talented care team,” Mr McKimm said.

"It also represents a great opportunity for us to move many people off our waiting list and into our facility, which is a great thing for those waiting to move to Dougherty Villa and their families.”

Clarence Village was established in the 1970s to provide accommodation for the aged in Grafton and now provides independent, retirement and supported living at its village sites, as well as residential aged care at Dougherty Villa.

Clarence Village provides more than just a roof over its resident's heads, it provides a community of friends.