Villa residents show you are never too old to fish

WHEN it comes to fishing, age has not wearied the residents at Grafton aged care centre Dougherty Villa.

The centre's activities coordinator, Ros Houlahan, said the monthly fishing excursions always attracted a crowd, even in winter.

"We rug them up with blankets, and we might not get as many along, but there's no way we would be allowed to stop going fishing," Ms Houlahan said.

The main aim of the outing might be to catch fish, but the outings provide plenty of other entertainment.

"There's always something going on," Ms Houlahan said.

Dougherty Villa activities co-ordinator Ros Houlahan and resident Evelyn Gane share a laugh as they pack up after their latest day out. Tim Howard

"Just recently we were down here and there was a boat moored that had come all around the world.

"Everyone was fascinated by the stories he had to tell about his travels as he cooked a chook on one of the park barbecues.

"A few months ago a touring Manchester rugby team called in on their way from Cairns to Newcastle.

"They were such wonderful young men. They came over and talked to the residents about England and what they'd seen while they were over here. It was such a good thing for them to do."

On Friday the fish did not join in the fun, but that did not slow the banter.

Former Grafton businessman Lyle McLachlan, who once sold fishing tackle from his shop in Fitzroy St, kept a running commentary on his chance of landing a big one with his mate Bob Stewart.

And the woman who brought goanna-pulling to the Clarence Valley, Evelyn Gane, still wants to tell the world about Wooli and how wonderful it is.

SUN-SAFE: The anglers from Dougherty Villa set up camp on a jetty at Corcoran Park. Tim Howard

"It's such a good thing for them to do," Ms Houlahan said.

"We have a woman here who doesn't come out of her room most times, but she comes out for fishing and has the time of her life."

The rules for fishing are strictly catch and release, although with the record of recent catches, that's hardly surprising.

"From memory we've caught three eels, one turtle and lots of reeds," Ms Houlahan said.

"When the Power Boat Championships were here they took over the river, so we went to Lawrence for a change and we caught two fish.

"But they don't have the covered areas we need there, so it's not somewhere we'd choose to go."

Ms Houlahan said these outings could not happen without the work of other volunteer organisations.

"We bring them here on the community bus and Jeff Newsom is great in the way he helps out," she said.

"He baits up hooks and casts out for them. Nothing is too much trouble.

"We had another volunteer today, Michael Hagar, from the New School of Arts, who was fantastic."

Next weekend the residents are swapping their fishing gear for some cowboy hats and boots as they head to the Clarence Valley Country Muster.

"Wendy Gordon invites them out to her place for the muster each year," Ms Houlahan said.

"It's something everyone loves and we really look forward to it."