Village Green's donation helps children

LIFE-CHANGER: Nurses from John Hunter Children's Hospital with the new hoist that was purchased thanks to a donation from the Village Green Hotel.

GRAFTON'S Village Green Hotel has helped improve the quality of life for children at John Hunter Children's Hospital after the club donated funds to help purchase a new hoist to help move patients.

Part owner of the club Derrick Eube's son Thomas was recently diagnosed with leukaemia, which helped prompt the donation.

"All the over boys chipped in to help donate money towards this hoist, which was a $12,000 piece of equipment,” he said.

"It's unbelievable how this will benefit the kids. If they're immobile, the hoists are so important to lift them in the chair. It's a pretty important piece of equipment which really improves their quality of life, not just for my son but many other children as well.”

Children, Young People and Families Health Services fundraising officer Kiera Wray said the new lifter was needed to replace an older manual model.

"This new lifter is operated via power mechanisms which is much safer and less of a manual handing risk for both the patient and the operator,” she said.

"The new lifter allows the patient to be positions more comfortably and more easily. The lifter has the ability to power tilt and has the capability to weigh patients which is important for medication dosage.

"We are extremely grateful for the donation as it improves the safe management of our patients and is a safer manual handling option for our staff.”