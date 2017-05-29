24°
News

Village Green's donation helps children

Jarrard Potter | 29th May 2017 2:25 PM
LIFE-CHANGER: Nurses from John Hunter Children's Hospital with the new hoist that was purchased thanks to a donation from the Village Green Hotel.
LIFE-CHANGER: Nurses from John Hunter Children's Hospital with the new hoist that was purchased thanks to a donation from the Village Green Hotel. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GRAFTON'S Village Green Hotel has helped improve the quality of life for children at John Hunter Children's Hospital after the club donated funds to help purchase a new hoist to help move patients.

Part owner of the club Derrick Eube's son Thomas was recently diagnosed with leukaemia, which helped prompt the donation.

"All the over boys chipped in to help donate money towards this hoist, which was a $12,000 piece of equipment,” he said.

"It's unbelievable how this will benefit the kids. If they're immobile, the hoists are so important to lift them in the chair. It's a pretty important piece of equipment which really improves their quality of life, not just for my son but many other children as well.”

Children, Young People and Families Health Services fundraising officer Kiera Wray said the new lifter was needed to replace an older manual model.

"This new lifter is operated via power mechanisms which is much safer and less of a manual handing risk for both the patient and the operator,” she said.

"The new lifter allows the patient to be positions more comfortably and more easily. The lifter has the ability to power tilt and has the capability to weigh patients which is important for medication dosage.

"We are extremely grateful for the donation as it improves the safe management of our patients and is a safer manual handling option for our staff.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  grafton's john hunter children's hospital grafton's village green hotel

Ratepayers happy to pay once figures explained

Ratepayers happy to pay once figures explained

SOUTH Grafton builder Col Brown has changed his mind over the affordability of the SRV council says it needs to help get its finances in order.

Dear Margaret Court, this is what it's like to be gay

Tennis legend Margaret Court believes Australia should not have marriage equality because it does not align with her view of Christian and Bible values.

Why I live for a time when being gay is 'normal'

How much do you expect your council rates to rise?

Daily Examiner senior journalist Tim Howard.

For some, SRV rate rise equates to as little as $19 a year

Village Green's donation helps children

LIFE-CHANGER: Nurses from John Hunter Children's Hospital with the new hoist that was purchased thanks to a donation from the Village Green Hotel.

Money used to buy a new hoist at John Hunter Children's Hospital

Local Partners

Federal grants for 18 community organisations

MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan announces Federal grants for 18 community organisations in the Clarence Valley

A piece Southgate history up for sale

Charmaine O'Halloran is the current owner of the old Southgate pub.

A chance to own a piece of Clarence history

NRRRL: Magpies on a mission for home fans

ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday.

Lower Clarence ready for another cracker at the Nest

Polocrosse hits fever pitch at Hawthorne Park

ALL SYSTEMS GO: This weekend Grafton Polocrosse Club hosts its first annual carnival at Hawthorne Park since the club re-formed.

New lease of life in the Clarence Valley for equestrian team sport

Support for Kara's treadmill marathon explodes

Former Grafton and now NSW cricketer Kara Sutherland bowling to cricket legend Sir Viv Richards. Photo: MARK NEWSHAM

Support for treadmill marathon thrills organiser Kara Sutherland.

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

IT’S been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas. Makes you feel old, doesn’t it?

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

Shot at the live shows slips through Sally's fingers

Sally Skelton and Bojesse Pigram pictured after their battle performance on The Voice.

Sunshine Coast singer's dramatic elimination from The Voice

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years

They were married in May 2000 and have two children, who they said will remain their priority.

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor have called it a day

Why The Voice hasn't produced a star

Boy George responds to Brittania Clifford-Pugh's heart-warming message.

It's the industry, not the show, says Boy George

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Absolute Waterfront Acres

Lot/12 Lawrence Road, Woodford Island 2463

Residential Land 0 0 $390,000

Attention Yacht and Cruiser owners! This is no doubt one of the best absolute deep waterfront properties on the Clarence River! Located on the Main Arm of the...

YOU WON&#39;T BELIEVE THE SERENITY - JUST 35 MINUTES TO TOWN

543 Purgatory Creek Road, Lilydale 2460

Rural 3 1 5 $489000

Offering gorgeous views to the Gibraltar Range, this dynamic 290 acres guarantees you solitude and peace. Boasting a stylish and modern home with high ceilings...

4000m of Vacant Woombah Land

Lot 3 Ridgewood Drive, Woombah 2469

Residential Land 0 0 $160,000

This vacant land of 4000m2 is on a corner block in Ridgewood Drive. Power, water and phone lines are available on the block with it ready to start building on.

Contemporary Design Enhances a Coastal Country Lifestyle

Lot 3 Dianella Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $535,000

In today's world of helter skelter it's more important than ever that your home is your sanctuary. With that in mind an innovative and progressive building company...

Your Privacy Assured

4 Boundary Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 $537,500

Located at the end of a quiet no through road with only one adjoining neighbor and natural bush-land on the other side. The larger than average block is 6,798m2 in...

It Speaks For Itself...

60 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 2 $425,000

This Federation style home provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best. Architectural and decorative features provide the character and charm to this...

Four blocks in Bluegum Way

1, 2, 3 & Blue Gum Way, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $47,500 each...

A terrific opportunity presents itself here to secure a vacant allotment of land in Bluegum Way, South Grafton. The four blocks available are; 1 Bluegum Way...

All You Need and More at a Great Price

18 - 20 Havelock St, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $345,000

With motivated vendors don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This solid low set 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home set on 1996m2 and has a lot to offer.

It&#39;s All About Position and Price

7/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $315,000

Attractively priced and very well positioned, this lowset brick and tile unit is ideal for those looking to downsize or invest. It's a buying opportunity that is...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!